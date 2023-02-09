Shree Cement Q3 Review - Inline; Good Volume Uptick, Muted Cost Helps Recover Ebitda/Tonne: Yes Securities

Shree Cement Ltd. reported inline revenue growth of up 15% YoY on account of robust volume growth of up 22% YoY, despite net sales realisation decline of 6% YoY. Ebitda/profit after tax came at in Rs 7.08 and 2.77 billion declined by 14% YoY and 44% YoY.

Shree Cement reported Ebitda/tonne of Rs 881 (versus our estimate: Rs 890) declined by 29% YoY on account of muted cost/tonne increased marginally by up 2% YoY.

While the cost/tonne declined by 4% QoQ mainly due to raw material/power and other cost/tonne moderation by 29% / 2% and 4% QoQ, respectively.

Shree Cement stands out among its peers on operating efficiencies, owing to its high share of green energy sources (waste heat recovery system/renewable) and alternate raw material. However, the efficiency gap between Shree Cement and peers is narrowing as companies focus on cost efficiency measures by increasing green power share and optimising lead distance.

Currently, as on Q3 FY23 ~52% of total power is fulfilled through green power and to sustain it with incremental capacity, Shree Cement plans to increase its solar/WHRS capacity to 106/287 mega watt at various locations.