Shree Cement Q1 Review - Robust Result With Strong Volume Growth But At Rich Valuation: Systematix

Shree Cement Ltd.’s Q1 FY24 revenue of Rs 50.0 billion (+18.9% YoY, 4.5% QoQ) came 5.9% above our estimate (Rs 47.2 billion) led by both volume and realisation.

Total volumes rose 18.9% YoY/+1% QoQ at 8.92 million tonne, 2% above our estimate. Blended realisation at Rs 5,604/tonne flat YoY and jumped 3.4% QoQ and was 3.9% above our estimate.

Volume from East, South and North regions grew 25%, 20% and 14%, respectively. Ebitda came at highest level in the last two years at Rs 9.3 billion (13.9/4.5% YoY/QoQ), 8.3% beat to our estimate.

Though Ebitda/tonne dipped 4.2% YoY to Rs 1045 largely due to higher raw material cost. Opex/tonne was up 1.1%/3.4% YoY/QoQ to Rs 4,559/tonne due to higher raw material cost (+175.3% YoY) and offset by a decline in employee and power and fuel cost.

The cement industry in general witnessed higher volume growth in Q1 FY24 due to larger infra spend for government and private projects.

Further, delay in monsoon across regions led to better-than-expected sales in last few weeks of the quarter. We expect power and fuel cost to come down further as current coal price is Rs 1.85/kcal as compared to Rs 2.37/kcal in Q1 FY24.

We forecast Ebitda/profit after tax compound annual growth rate of 28%/43% during FY23-FY25E led by 11% volume CAGR, 3% revenue and lower power and fuel costs.

We value Shree Cement by 14.4 times enterprise value/Ebitda (10% discount to UltraTech Cement Ltd.) which gives a target price of Rs 20,330.

We resume coverage on Shree Cement with a 'Sell' rating as valuation is quite expensive.