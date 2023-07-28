Shree Cement Q1 Review - Accelerated Growth Plans; Announced Fresh Capex Of Rs 70 Billion: Motilal Oswal
Maintains volume target of 36 million tonne in FY24, up 13% YoY.
Motilal Oswal Report
Shree Cement Ltd. has been trading at premium valuations due to cost leadership, efficient capital deployment, and higher capacity/volume compound annual growth rates than the industry. We continue to believe that Shree Cement’s cost benefits over its peers are narrowing.
Shree Cement reported Q1 FY24 Ebitda of Rs 9.3 billion versus our estimate of Rs 9.6 billion.
Ebitda/tonne stood at Rs 1,046 versus our estimate of Rs 1,069. Operating profit margin declined 80 basis points YoY to 18.7% (our estimate: 20%). However, adjusted profit after tax stood at Rs 5.8 billion, above our estimate of Rs 4.2 billion, led by lower depreciation.
Shree Cement has accelerated its growth plans and outlined expansion plans of 12 million tonnes per annum (capex: Rs 70 billion; capex/tonne of ~Rs 71), which, along with ongoing plans, will increase its capacity to 72.4 million tonne (consolidated). It plans to achieve a capacity of 80 mtpa in the next few years.
We maintain our FY24/FY25 estimates and continue to believe that Shree Cement’s cost benefits over peers are narrowing.
The stock’s valuation at 19.4 times FY24E enterprise value/Ebitda appears rich; hence, we maintain our 'Neutral' rating.
