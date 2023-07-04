Shree Cement - Pushing The Limits, Reimagining The Future: Dolat Capital
Company has embarked on an ambitious journey to reach capacity of 80 mtpa by FY30, ~56 mtpa by FY25 versus 46.4 mtpa as on FY23.
Dolat Capital Report
Shree Cement Ltd., in its FY23 annual report, focuses on exploring their potential by setting stretched goals to reach greater heights.
Shree Cement is set out on a transformation journey to reimagine their future course and challenge themselves to take the organisation to incredible peaks. The company’s manufacturing and grinding units span across 10 states of India attaining 52nd rank among the listed companies in India as on March 31, 2023 in terms of market capitalisation.
Shree Cement has embarked on an ambitious journey to reach capacity of 80 million tonnes per annum by FY30, ~56 mtpa by FY25 versus 46.4 mtpa as on FY23.
Overview -
Cement industry saw a healthy demand growth of 11 -12% at 393 -398 million tonnes in FY23 driven by infrastructure and rural housing segments. In FY24, demand is expected to maintain its healthy growth momentum led by government’s thrust on Infra spending, rural housing and pre -election spending.
Historically, Shree Cement has delivered growth better than industry standard and they aim to continue the momentum.
