Shree Cement - Pushing The Limits, Reimagining The Future: Dolat Capital

Shree Cement Ltd., in its FY23 annual report, focuses on exploring their potential by setting stretched goals to reach greater heights.

Shree Cement is set out on a transformation journey to reimagine their future course and challenge themselves to take the organisation to incredible peaks. The company’s manufacturing and grinding units span across 10 states of India attaining 52nd rank among the listed companies in India as on March 31, 2023 in terms of market capitalisation.

Shree Cement has embarked on an ambitious journey to reach capacity of 80 million tonnes per annum by FY30, ~56 mtpa by FY25 versus 46.4 mtpa as on FY23.