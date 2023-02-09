Shree Cement, Hero MotoCorp, Ambuja Cements, Trent, Phoenix Mills & More Q3 Results Review: HDFC Securities
In Q3 FY23, Shree Cement reported strong 23% volume growth (low base effect).
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
HDFC Securities Institutional Equities
Shree Cement - Margin recovers QoQ on fuel cost reduction
In Q3 FY23, Shree Cement Ltd. reported strong 23% volume growth (low base effect). However, unitary Ebitda came in 30% lower YoY to Rs 881/million tonne, owing to subdued pricing while fuel prices remained elevated (despite a 10% fall QoQ). Thus, Ebitda/adjusted profit after tax fell 14/44% unitary Ebitda recovered Rs 180/million tonne QoQ in Q3 and is expected to recover further in Q4, driven by falling fuel prices and op-lev gains.
Hero Motocorp - All hopes on the much-awaited rural revival
Hero MotoCorp Ltd.'s Q3 profit after tax, at Rs 7.1 billion, was in line with our estimate of Rs 7 billion. Ebitda margin remained stable QoQ, on expected lines, as benefits from softening input costs were offset by weak volumes in Q2 (down 13% QoQ). Management is hopeful of a rural revival in the coming quarters on the back of the positive rural sentiment and hence expects the two-wheeler industry to post double-digit revenue growth in FY24.
Ambuja Cement - Margin normalises; Capex outlook maintained
During Q4 CY22, Ambuja Cements Ltd. reported healthy volume growth (+7/9% YoY/QoQ) and margin normalisation to Rs 812/million tonne (+376/mt QoQ), driven by rationalisation of fixed and freight costs items which had ballooned in Sep-22 quarter. It also hinted its organic expansions in the east (7 million metric tonne) should be completed by FY25E-end. The company remains committed to doubling its consolidated capacity over the next five years and will also be working on various cost reduction exercises to boost margins.
Trent - Stellar growth; front-loading of costs weighs on margins
Trent Ltd. continued its stellar topline growth. Standalone revenue grew 36% compound annual growth rate (three-year) to Rs 21.7 billion. We suspect while Westside’s growth remains handsome, Zudio’s blitz scaling continues to be the big needle-mover. The food and grocery format Star is finding its bearings too and improving its value proposition/sales density. However, with aggressive expansion comes costs. Hence, profitability disappointed.
Phoenix Mills - Non-retail drivers picking pace
Phoenix Mills Ltd. reported weak revenue/Ebitda/adjusted profit after tax at Rs 6.8/3.8/1.7 billion, a miss at all levels. Retail consumption was robust during the quarter at Rs 26.5 billion (up 28% overall and up 14% on a like-to-like basis from Q3 FY20), aided by growth in jewelry, fashion, electronics and entertainment categories. Year-to-date Jan-23, consumption stands at Rs 78 billion and it is expected to cross Rs 90 billion, supported by growth in consumption across categories and malls and contribution from the upcoming mall in Ahmedabad which is expected to open by Feb-23 end.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
ALSO READ
RELATED COVERAGE
Shree Cement Q3 Review - Inline; Good Volume Uptick, Muted Cost Helps Recover Ebitda/Tonne: Yes Securities
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.