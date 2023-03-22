Shree Cement - Focused On Improving Margins, Scale: ICICI Securities
Aims to double premium cement share to 15% over 12-15 months.
ICICI Securities Report
We recently interacted with the management of Shree Cement Ltd. for an update on their business strategy and general industry outlook. Following are the key takeaways:
Shree Cement has formed a technical services team (also comprising civil engineers) which will not only provide expertise to construction activities but also improve sales by close interaction with customers,
it aims to increase premium cement (higher by Rs 25/bag versus normal cement bag) share to 15% from 7% currently,
increase thermal substitution rate to 15% by FY24 from ~3% in FY22,
on track to achieve ~56/80 million tonnes per annum by FY25/FY30 from ~46 mtpa currently.
On industry, the management commented that current demand is robust in their operating markets; however, due to heightened competitive measures, cement players are unable to increase prices. Meanwhile, management expects prices to improve Q1 FY24 onwards.
