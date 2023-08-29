Shoppers Stop Witnesses A Change In Leadership: Motilal Oswal

Management expects existing growth strategy to continue

Shoppers Stop Ltd. announced the resignation of its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Mr. Venugopal G Nair after a ~three-year stint at the company.

Mr. Kavindra Mishra, formerly Chief Commercial Officer and CEO of the Homestop division, will succeed him and assume the role of CEO and Executive Director.

Shoppers Stop's management indicated that there will be no change in the ongoing strategy, with continued emphasis on private label beauty products and smaller-sized stores.

The stock is currently trading at 10.8 times enterprise value/Ebitda and 29.6 times price/earnings on FY25E, building Ebitda/profit after tax compound annual growth of 15%/29% over FY23-25E.

We value Shoppers Stop at 11 times FY25E EV/Ebitda to arrive at a target price of Rs 750. We reiterate our 'Neutral' stance on the stock.