Shoppers Stop Witnesses A Change In Leadership: Motilal Oswal
Kavindra Mishra, formerly Chief Commercial Officer and CEO of the Homestop division, will succeed Venugopal G. Nair, as CEO, ED.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
Management expects existing growth strategy to continue
Shoppers Stop Ltd. announced the resignation of its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Mr. Venugopal G Nair after a ~three-year stint at the company.
Mr. Kavindra Mishra, formerly Chief Commercial Officer and CEO of the Homestop division, will succeed him and assume the role of CEO and Executive Director.
Shoppers Stop's management indicated that there will be no change in the ongoing strategy, with continued emphasis on private label beauty products and smaller-sized stores.
The stock is currently trading at 10.8 times enterprise value/Ebitda and 29.6 times price/earnings on FY25E, building Ebitda/profit after tax compound annual growth of 15%/29% over FY23-25E.
We value Shoppers Stop at 11 times FY25E EV/Ebitda to arrive at a target price of Rs 750. We reiterate our 'Neutral' stance on the stock.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.