Shoppers Stop Q1 Results Review - Impacted By Slowdown; Foray Into Value-Retail Key Positive: ICICI Securities

Shoppers Stop Ltd.’s Q1 FY24 was unimpressive. It is holding fort well when faced with industry growth headwinds.

That said, we expected Shoppers Stop’s private label (one of the key strategic pillar) to outperform the branded business (given ~30% lower average selling price). Key positives in the result include:

relative outperformance in accessories (including beauty which continues to grow ahead of overall revenue) and foray into value segment retail under a new brand Intune (at Zudio/Max equivalent price points).

We reckon that revenue performance of Shoppers Stop has been one of the lowest in our retail coverage universe. It would be imperative for the company to fine-tune its branded business as well over and above driving growth in private label, beauty and the newly launched value format.

We stay believers in Venu's leadership to drive stakeholder value. 'Buy'.