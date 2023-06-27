Shoppers Stop - ‘InTune’, Aims To Create A New Growth Engine: Motilal Oswal
Motilal Oswal Report
Shoppers Stop Ltd. has entered into the fast-fashion value format with ‘InTune’ brand. It has opened two stores in Hyderabad (GSM Mall and DSL Virtue Mall) spread across ~5,000 square feet carpet area and also plans to open five to seven stores in Mumbai and other cities to check product acceptance.
They offer an extensive range of affordable fashion options for the entire family, completely consisting of private labels. Targeting the youth, the product category is mainly tilted toward casual wear, with limited offerings under the formal wear category, similar to Zudio. Competing with formats like Zudio, the product pricing will be sharp, ranging between Rs 169 and Rs 999 with an average selling price of ~Rs 500.
Sharper pricing to ensure healthy store economics
Value fashion stores, with an average store size of 4,500-5,000 square feet, may garner average store revenue of about Rs 60-70 million, which is equal to an average revenue of about Rs 12,000-13,000 per square feet. Gross margins are expected to be in the range of 30-35%, which is the typical range for value fashion retailers.
With low gross margins, it is challenging to achieve double-digit Ebitda margin at the store level. It is only possible if the rent is Rs 50-60/sqft or revenue/productivity is high. Zudio’s key success factor is that its revenue per sqft is over Rs 15,000, which enables healthy store level profitability.
Valuation and View
The company has received healthy responses to its recent initiatives of:
opening smaller stores (30,000 sqft versus existing average of 50,000 sqft) to improve store efficiency;
growing private label mix; and
focusing on the highgrowth and margin-accretive beauty segment.
A healthy recovery in same-store sales growth and steady store addition guidance of 12/15 in the departmental/beauty segments should aid revenue growth. Further, the contribution from the beauty distribution segment and the value format should help Shoppers Stop achieve its target of doubling revenue by FY26.
A healthy balance sheet, net debt of Rs 53 million (excluding lease liabilities) as on March 2023, and strong free cash flow generation capability of Rs 4-5 billion could provide comfort on funding the footprint expansion.
However, persistent demand pressures, particularly in the tier II markets where the company has planned its expansion activities, and increased competition from the newly launched ‘Centro’ may pose risks.
The stock is currently trading at 10.6 times enterprise value/Ebitda and 28 times price/earning on FY25E, building Ebitda/profit after tax compound annual growth rates of 17%/41% over FY23-25E.
