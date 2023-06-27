Shoppers Stop - ‘InTune’, Aims To Create A New Growth Engine: Motilal Oswal

Shoppers Stop Ltd. has entered into the fast-fashion value format with ‘InTune’ brand. It has opened two stores in Hyderabad (GSM Mall and DSL Virtue Mall) spread across ~5,000 square feet carpet area and also plans to open five to seven stores in Mumbai and other cities to check product acceptance.

They offer an extensive range of affordable fashion options for the entire family, completely consisting of private labels. Targeting the youth, the product category is mainly tilted toward casual wear, with limited offerings under the formal wear category, similar to Zudio. Competing with formats like Zudio, the product pricing will be sharp, ranging between Rs 169 and Rs 999 with an average selling price of ~Rs 500.