Sheela Foam - Soft Q3, Demand Recovery Delays To Q4: ICICI Direct
Mgmt expects demand recovery across regions to start from Q4 supported by easing inflationary pressure, strong housing demand.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Direct Report
Sheela Foam Ltd. in its analyst meet (on Dec 01, 2022) informed that-
demand recovery has remained slow in India and Spain post Q2, owing to high inflation and geopolitical unrest,
further correction in its key raw material prices by ~10% as on date (from Q2) will support Ebitda margin recovery,
the Rs 350 crore capex plans to ramp up its production capacity over FY23E-24E is on track.
In India, home care segment (80% of revenue) remains impacted owing to demand postponement amid high inflation. However, the technical products segment (~20% of revenue) continues its performance led by strong demand from the automotive industry.
In the overseas subsidiaries, Australian subsidiary witnessed improved demand followed by new product launches, the Spain business remains impacted (with ~75-80% demand recovery) due to geo-political unrest.
The management expects demand recovery across regions to start from Q4 onwards supported by easing inflationary pressure and strong housing demand.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.