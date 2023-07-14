Shalby - Strong Hospital, Implant Business Outlook Lowering Discount To Bigger Peers: ICICI Direct

Key Investment Thesis:

Shalby Ltd. is a market leader in arthroplasty procedure with ~15% market share of all joint replacement surgeries by organised private corporate hospitals.

Diversification of arthroplasty and orthopaedics with cardiac science, oncology and neuro-science with availability of additional bed capacity to support growth.

Strong growth outlook on implant business in core-markets post achieving Ebitda breakeven in Q4 FY23.

Set on an inspirational target to clock $100 million in implant business in next five years (from ~$11 million in FY23) and focus remains on expansion to 50 franchises in the next few years.

Net debt free balance sheet with FY25 return on invested capital approaching 15%.