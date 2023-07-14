Shalby - Strong Hospital, Implant Business Outlook Lowering Discount To Bigger Peers: ICICI Direct
ICICI Direct Report
Key Investment Thesis:
Shalby Ltd. is a market leader in arthroplasty procedure with ~15% market share of all joint replacement surgeries by organised private corporate hospitals.
Diversification of arthroplasty and orthopaedics with cardiac science, oncology and neuro-science with availability of additional bed capacity to support growth.
Strong growth outlook on implant business in core-markets post achieving Ebitda breakeven in Q4 FY23.
Set on an inspirational target to clock $100 million in implant business in next five years (from ~$11 million in FY23) and focus remains on expansion to 50 franchises in the next few years.
Net debt free balance sheet with FY25 return on invested capital approaching 15%.
Rating and target price
We assign 'Buy' rating on the back of-
strong arthroplasty legacy and diversification into other super-specialties,
asset light model via franchisee drive,
expansion of implant business into newer geographies besides stronger India and U.S. traction.
We value Shalby at Rs 220 based on SOTP valuation.
About the company:
Started by renowned orthopaedic surgeon Dr Vikram Shah, Shalby is a multi-specialty hospitals chain with expertise in joint replacement.
Revenue-wise breakup Q4 FY23: Arthroplasty: 41%, critical care and general medicine: 10%, cardiac science: 10%, orthopaedic: 7%, oncology: 10%, neurology: 4%, nephrology: 5%, others: 13%.
Shalby registered a blended average revenue per occupied bed of Rs 34,865 and average length of stay of 4.01 days (without day care procedures) in Q4 FY23.
Acquisition of U.S. based Consensus to diversify into related implant business besides supporting arthroplasty and orthopaedic segments.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
