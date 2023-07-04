Senco Gold IPO - Investment Rationale, Competitive Strengths, Business Strategy, Key Concerns: HDFC Securities

About the company

Senco Gold is a pan-India jewellery retail player with a history of more than five decades and have a fourth generation entrepreneur in the jewelry industry as its promoter. It is the largest organised jewellery retail player in the eastern region of India based on number of stores and among eastern India based jewellery retailers, it has the widest geographical footprint in non-eastern states (Source: CRISIL Report).

The company primarily sells gold and diamond jewellery and also sells jewellery made of silver, platinum and precious and semi-precious stones and other metals. Its other offerings also include costume jewelry, gold and silver coins and utensils made of silver.

Its products are sold under the 'Senco Gold and Diamonds' tradename, through multiple channels, including its 75 company operated showrooms and 61 franchisee showrooms (as on March 31, 2023) (including four franchisee owned and company operated showrooms) and various online platforms, including its website www.sencogoldanddiamonds.com.