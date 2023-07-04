Senco Gold IPO - Investment Rationale, Competitive Strengths, Business Strategy, Key Concerns: HDFC Securities
The jewellery retailer is looking to raise a total of Rs 405 crore, out of which Rs 270 cr will be raised through a fresh issue.
HDFC Securities Retail Research
Senco Gold Ltd. launched its initial public offering today. The jewellery retailer is looking to raise a total of Rs 405 crore, out of which Rs 270 crore will be raised through a fresh issue.
Objects of Issue:
The company proposes to utilise the net proceeds towards funding the following objects:
Funding working capital requirements of the company; and
General corporate purposes.
Senco Gold will not receive any proceeds from the offer for sale. The proceeds of the offer for sale shall be received by SAIF Partners India IV Ltd. (the Selling Shareholder) and will not form part of the net Proceedp. In addition, the company expects to achieve the benefit of listing of its equity shares on the stock exchanges.
About the company
Senco Gold is a pan-India jewellery retail player with a history of more than five decades and have a fourth generation entrepreneur in the jewelry industry as its promoter. It is the largest organised jewellery retail player in the eastern region of India based on number of stores and among eastern India based jewellery retailers, it has the widest geographical footprint in non-eastern states (Source: CRISIL Report).
The company primarily sells gold and diamond jewellery and also sells jewellery made of silver, platinum and precious and semi-precious stones and other metals. Its other offerings also include costume jewelry, gold and silver coins and utensils made of silver.
Its products are sold under the 'Senco Gold and Diamonds' tradename, through multiple channels, including its 75 company operated showrooms and 61 franchisee showrooms (as on March 31, 2023) (including four franchisee owned and company operated showrooms) and various online platforms, including its website www.sencogoldanddiamonds.com.
Competitive Strengths
Strong brand name with heritage and a legacy of over five decades.
Largest organised jewellery retail player in the eastern region of India based on number of stores.
Strong ‘company operated showroom’ base complemented by an established asset-light ‘franchise’ model leading to operating leverage.
Calibrated focus on light, affordable jewellery with the intention to cater to the upwardly mobile and younger generation.
Established systems and procedures to mitigate risk and improve efficiencies.
Experienced management team and institutional investor support.
Business Strategy:
Further expand presence through a strong and diverse distribution channel.
Focus on increasing the overall operating margins by adapting optimal product mix.
Continue to invest in marketing and brand building initiatives through hyperlocal strategy.
Focus on catering to the younger generation and the upwardly mobile in India.
Leverage technology to enhance operational efficiency, customer experience and delight.
