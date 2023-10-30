Schaeffler India Q3 Results Review - Exports Weakness Likely To Persist: Centrum Broking
A YoY decline of 21% in exports for the quarter led by Europe (47% share) and China (10-15% share).
Centrum Broking Report
Three takeaways from Q3 CY23 results of Schaeffler India Ltd. are-
A YoY decline in the exports which started in Q2 CY23 accentuated as exports declined by 21% YoY. The trend likely to persist for next few quarters.
Negative YoY growth trend in the industrial revenue for the past four sequential quarters got arrested with the segment reporting 13% YoY growth; albeit on the lower base. The management expects domestic industrial segment likely to perform better going forward and
A huge YoY jump in other income, commenced since Q1 CY23, led by surge in the interest income continued in Q3 CY23 as well by registering 33% YoY growth.
For nine months-CY23, the growth has been whopping 59%. The revenue for the quarter grew by 5.2% YoY to Rs 18.4 billon (our estimate – Rs 17.5 billion/consensus estimate – Rs 19.3 billion), Ebitda margin expanded by 34 bps YoY to 18.5% (our estimate – 17.7%/consensus estimate – 18.8%) and profit after tax is up by 9% to Rs 2.35 billion (our estimate: – Rs 2 billion/consensus estimate– Rs 2.5 billion).
We maintain our stance of muted performance till CY24E by Schaeffler India and continue with 'Sell' on the stock with revised target price of Rs 1,927 (earlier: Rs 1,681).
