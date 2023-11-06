SBI, Titan, Gujarat Gas, Relaxo Footwears, Orient Electric Q2 Results Review: HDFC Securities

SBI - Maxed on NIMs; efficiency gains key to RoA reflation

State Bank of India’s Q2 FY24 outcomes missed estimates because of lower-than-expected non-interest income and higher opex stemming from wage arrears, partly offset by a provision reversal. Loan growth moderated (+12.4% YoY) as domestic margins stabilised at 3.45% (-2 basis points sequentially).

Gross slippages clocked in at 0.5% annualised, partly offset by healthy recoveries/written-offs, resulting in gross non-performing assets trending further lower (2.6%). SBI continued to maintain surplus statutory liquidity ratio and a comfortable loan-to-deposit ratio (~71%), which helped offset sluggish deposit growth; however, a further 5-6 bps impact from deposit repricing is expected to restrict net interest margins at current levels.

We tweak our estimates for a lower credit cost, offset by higher opex and watch out for reversal in cost-to-income trajectory; maintain 'Buy' with a SOTP-based target price of Rs 790 (core bank at 1.4 times March-25 adjusted book value per share).