SBI Q4 Results Review - Growth Outlook Remains Healthy: Dolat Capital
Build in higher net interest margins for FY24/25E.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Dolat Capital Report
State Bank of India reported largely in-line numbers with net interest income/pre-provision operating profit growth of 30% YoY/25%YoY, 10 basis points sequential expansion in net interest margin to 3.6%, benign credit costs and lower tax rates aiding return on assets of 1.2% for the quarter. Other income benefitted from strong recovery from written off accounts.
SBI's asset quality metrics were steady with continued improvement in gross non-performing asset ratios, low slippages at sub 0.5%, and decline in restructured book to 0.7%. Impact of Expected credit loss provisions should be absorbed without any meaningful impact on earnings as per management.
We build in overall provision costs of 0.6% over FY24/25E.
Loan growth was healthy at 4.6% QoQ and 17% YoY. Sequential growth was broad based, led by domestic corporate (6% QoQ), followed by retail and agri (5% QoQ each). We factor in loan growth of 12-13% over FY24/25E.
We factor in better net interest margin over FY24/25E, partly offset by higher opex assumptions.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
SBI Q4 Results Review - Earnings Surpass The Rs 500 Billion Milestone; Outlook Positive: Motilal Oswal
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.