SBI Q4 Results Review - Balance Sheet Stronger Than Ever: Prabhudas Lilladher

While State Bank of India saw a mixed quarter, management sounded confident about maintaining core profitability driven by-

good quality growth given stronger underwriting, benign asset quality with lower net slippages and multi-year low gross non-performing assets, healthy standard asset provision cushion of 80 bps which could more than suffice for expected credit loss impact and plough back of profits and creating value without raising capital.

Although core pre-provision operating profit for Q4 missed our estimate by 8.5% due to surge in opex, asset quality was better with GNPA at 2.78% (our estimate: 2.95%) led by lower net slippages.

Loan growth guidance for FY24E has been tempered down to 12-14% and retail would drive accretion.

SBI would not resort to hiking deposit rates as bank carries excess statutory liquidity ratio of Rs 4.0 trillion with cushion on loan-to-deposit ratio (72.3%).