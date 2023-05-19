BQPrimeResearch ReportsSBI Q4 Results Review - Balance Sheet Stronger Than Ever: Prabhudas Lilladher
ADVERTISEMENT

SBI Q4 Results Review - Balance Sheet Stronger Than Ever: Prabhudas Lilladher

Core PPoP miss due to surge in opex; lower provisions protected net profit.

19 May 2023, 12:30 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Exterior of State Bank of India ATM. (Photo: Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime) </p></div>
Exterior of State Bank of India ATM. (Photo: Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime)

BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy. 

Prabhudas Lilladher Report

While State Bank of India saw a mixed quarter, management sounded confident about maintaining core profitability driven by-

  1. good quality growth given stronger underwriting,

  2. benign asset quality with lower net slippages and multi-year low gross non-performing assets,

  3. healthy standard asset provision cushion of 80 bps which could more than suffice for expected credit loss impact and

  4. plough back of profits and creating value without raising capital.

Although core pre-provision operating profit for Q4 missed our estimate by 8.5% due to surge in opex, asset quality was better with GNPA at 2.78% (our estimate: 2.95%) led by lower net slippages.

Loan growth guidance for FY24E has been tempered down to 12-14% and retail would drive accretion.

SBI would not resort to hiking deposit rates as bank carries excess statutory liquidity ratio of Rs 4.0 trillion with cushion on loan-to-deposit ratio (72.3%).

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Prabhudas Lilladher SBI Q4FY23 Results Review.pdf
ALSO READ

SBI Q4 Results Review - Growth Outlook Remains Healthy: Dolat Capital

Opinion
SBI Q4 Results Review - Growth Outlook Remains Healthy: Dolat Capital
Read More

DISCLAIMER

This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.

Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated With Research Reports News On BQ Prime
ADVERTISEMENT