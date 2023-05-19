SBI Q4 Results Review - Balance Sheet Stronger Than Ever: Prabhudas Lilladher
Core PPoP miss due to surge in opex; lower provisions protected net profit.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Prabhudas Lilladher Report
While State Bank of India saw a mixed quarter, management sounded confident about maintaining core profitability driven by-
good quality growth given stronger underwriting,
benign asset quality with lower net slippages and multi-year low gross non-performing assets,
healthy standard asset provision cushion of 80 bps which could more than suffice for expected credit loss impact and
plough back of profits and creating value without raising capital.
Although core pre-provision operating profit for Q4 missed our estimate by 8.5% due to surge in opex, asset quality was better with GNPA at 2.78% (our estimate: 2.95%) led by lower net slippages.
Loan growth guidance for FY24E has been tempered down to 12-14% and retail would drive accretion.
SBI would not resort to hiking deposit rates as bank carries excess statutory liquidity ratio of Rs 4.0 trillion with cushion on loan-to-deposit ratio (72.3%).
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.