SBI Q3 Results Review - Steady Asset Quality Metrics; Growth Outlook Remains Upbeat: Dolat Capital
Asset quality metrics were steady with continued improvement in GNPA ratios, low slippages and stable restructured book at 0.9%.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Dolat Capital Report
State Bank of India reported a healthy quarter with net interest income growth 24% YoY/8% QoQ, 20 basis points sequential expansion in net interest margin to 3.5%, and low non performing asset provisions aiding return on assets of 1.1% for the quarter.
While fee growth was muted, pre-provision operating profit (up 36% YoY) benefitted from reversal of mark-to-market losses. With 75% of loans floating rate (45% linked to Marginal Cost of Funds Based Landing Rate), near term NIM outlook remains upbeat.
Asset quality metrics were steady with continued improvement in gross non-performing asset ratios, low slippages at sub 0.5%, and stable restructured book at 0.9%.
Outstanding exposure to Adani group stood at 0.9% of advances, mainly towards operational assets.
Loan growth was healthy at 4% QoQ and 19% YoY. Sequential loan growth was driven by micro, small and medium enterprise (up 11%), followed by retail and agri (up 4-5% QoQ each).
Domestic and overseas corporate book was flattish. We factor in loan growth of 16% for FY23E.
