SBI Q2 Review - NIM Broadly Stable; RoA Still >1.0% Despite Additional Wage Provision Hit: ICICI Securities

State Bank of India reported Q2 FY24 profit after tax of Rs 143.3 billion (up 8% YoY; 5% beat), led by 8% YoY decline in operating earnings, but offset by negligible provisioning. While net interest income growth was healthy at 12% YoY (net interest margin broadly stable YoY / QoQ), the bank saw massive 47% YoY rise in staff costs as it beefed up wage bipartite provisions (now providing at 14% wage hike versus 10% earlier).

Adjusted for additional (and non-recurring) wage provisions, calculated return on asset would have been strong and steady at ~1.2% (versus reported RoA at 1.0%).

The performance on loan growth and asset quality remains strong. We continue to see ~0.3/0.5% net slippages for FY24/25E which, along with 64 bps net non-performing assets and ~35% provision coverage ratio on rate sensitive asset, make us comfortable on continued benign credit cost.

SBI has amongst the lowest domestic loan-to-deposit ratio (64%) and thus much scope to improve, though the progress so far has been gradual underpinning our ~10 bps YoY compression in net interest margin for FY25E.

While we agree return on asset may have peaked, we highlight strong visibility of ~16% return on equity for FY25/26E without any material asset quality risk along with stable business market share.

We acknowledge SBI has relatively lower CET-I across peers, but take comfort in strong internal accruals, which are sufficient to fund near-term envisaged credit growth.

Improvement on fee and thus core pre-provision operating profit could lead to swift rerating of the stock, in our view.

Maintain 'Buy' with an unchanged target price of Rs 730, valuing the core banking business at ~1.3 times FY25E adjusted book value and Rs 202 per share of subs. Key risk is higher-than-estimated slippages.