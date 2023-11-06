SBI Q2 Results Review - Steady Quarter: Dolat Capital

State Bank of India reported net interest income growth at 12% YoY, in line, with stable net interest margin QoQ at 3.3%. Despite higher opex (up 20% QoQ), profit after tax benefitted from negligible provisions during the quarter (credit costs at 2 basis points).

High opex was led by increased wage hike assumptions and backdated provisions against the same.

SBI's asset quality metrics were steady with low slippages at 0.5%, decline in gross non-performing asset% (-20 bps), and restructured book at 0.6% (-10 bps).

Credit costs benefitted from reversal of provisions against standard exposures, post their upgrades. We build in lower credit costs of 0.4% over FY24E (versus 20 bps annualised in H1) and 55-60 bps for FY25/26E.

Earnings tweaked, with lower constant currency offset by higher opex assumptions. Rolling over to Sep-25E, maintain 'Buy' with target price of Rs 730 against return on asset/return on equity of 1%/17% for FY24E (standalone bank valued at 1.3 times).

Valuations are undemanding; standalone bank trades at one time Sep-25E adjusted book value. We like the bank for its superior asset quality metrics, robust digital capabilities, improved underwriting across small and medium enterprise/agri, and strengthening growth prospects.