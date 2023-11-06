SBI Q2 Results Review - Steady Quarter: Dolat Capital
Valuations are undemanding; standalone bank trades at one time Sep-25E adjusted book value.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Dolat Capital Report
State Bank of India reported net interest income growth at 12% YoY, in line, with stable net interest margin QoQ at 3.3%. Despite higher opex (up 20% QoQ), profit after tax benefitted from negligible provisions during the quarter (credit costs at 2 basis points).
High opex was led by increased wage hike assumptions and backdated provisions against the same.
SBI's asset quality metrics were steady with low slippages at 0.5%, decline in gross non-performing asset% (-20 bps), and restructured book at 0.6% (-10 bps).
Credit costs benefitted from reversal of provisions against standard exposures, post their upgrades. We build in lower credit costs of 0.4% over FY24E (versus 20 bps annualised in H1) and 55-60 bps for FY25/26E.
Earnings tweaked, with lower constant currency offset by higher opex assumptions. Rolling over to Sep-25E, maintain 'Buy' with target price of Rs 730 against return on asset/return on equity of 1%/17% for FY24E (standalone bank valued at 1.3 times).
Valuations are undemanding; standalone bank trades at one time Sep-25E adjusted book value. We like the bank for its superior asset quality metrics, robust digital capabilities, improved underwriting across small and medium enterprise/agri, and strengthening growth prospects.
Risks to our view:
Higher than anticipated stress from MSME/agri portfolios, weaker than anticipated growth and NIM.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
SBI Q2 Results Review - Another Strong Quarter; Well Positioned To Sustain The Growth Momentum: Motilal Oswal
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.