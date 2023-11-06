SBI Q2 Results Review - Margin Relatively Stable And Likely To Remain So: Yes Securities

The quantum of sequential margin decline is lower for State Bank of India compared with several other banks:

The decline in net interest margin is due to rise in cost of deposits, which has risen 10 basis points QoQ to 4.65% for the domestic business. In terms of guidance, domestic NIM may remain stable at current levels by the end of the financial year or decline 3-5 bps.

Further decline in NIM, if any, would also be caused by a rise in cost of deposits.

On the positive side, there would be some residual impact of renewal of MCLR loans and there is also a possibility of a judicious MCLR hike. Furthermore, the domestic loan to deposit ratio is still low at 64%, which management expects to rise.

Staff expenses rose materially due to an upward revision in the assumption for wage hike:

An incremental wage provision worth Rs 34.17 billion was made during the quarter due to the wage hike assumption being revised from 10% to 14%.

The steady state impact on wage provision due to the change in wage hike assumption is about Rs 4 billion per month or about Rs 12 billion per quarter.

As of now, there does not seem to be any strain on SBI’s growth and business model, as such, due to capital constraints:

Management stated that the bank will plough back a high quantum of profit and achieve a capital to risk weighted assets ratio of 15.32% and a CET1 ratio of 11% plus by the end of the financial year, excluding the impact of re-classification of investments.

We maintain ‘Buy’ rating on SBI with a revised price target of Rs 755: We value the bank at 1.1 times FY25 price/book value for an FY24E/25E/26E RoE profile of 15.4/14.8/15.7%.

We assign a value of Rs 224 per share to the subsidiaries, on SOTP.