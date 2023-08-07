SBI Q1 Results Review - Margin Declines 27 Basis Points QoQ; Other Income Drives Earnings: Motilal Oswal
Asset quality remains steady.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
State Bank of India delivered a mixed quarter with net interest income missing estimates, led by margin contraction, while higher treasury income drove earnings beat.
Business growth remains modest in a seasonally weak quarter and the bank expects to gain healthy traction in the coming quarters. A higher mix of floating loans (marginal cost of fund based lending rate), which could benefit further from re-pricing will continue to support the NII and overall earnings even as the deposit cost could increase.
Asset quality was stable, despite higher slippages, due to Q1 being a seasonally weak quarter, while restructured book stood under control at 0.7%.
We estimate SBI to deliver FY25 return on asset/return on equity of 1.0%/ 17.8%.
We reiterate our 'Buy' rating with an unchanged target price of Rs 700 (1.1 times FY25E adjusted book value plus Rs 206 from subsidiaries).
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.