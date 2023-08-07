SBI Q1 Results Review - Margin Declines 27 Basis Points QoQ; Other Income Drives Earnings: Motilal Oswal

State Bank of India delivered a mixed quarter with net interest income missing estimates, led by margin contraction, while higher treasury income drove earnings beat.

Business growth remains modest in a seasonally weak quarter and the bank expects to gain healthy traction in the coming quarters. A higher mix of floating loans (marginal cost of fund based lending rate), which could benefit further from re-pricing will continue to support the NII and overall earnings even as the deposit cost could increase.

Asset quality was stable, despite higher slippages, due to Q1 being a seasonally weak quarter, while restructured book stood under control at 0.7%.

We estimate SBI to deliver FY25 return on asset/return on equity of 1.0%/ 17.8%.

We reiterate our 'Buy' rating with an unchanged target price of Rs 700 (1.1 times FY25E adjusted book value plus Rs 206 from subsidiaries).