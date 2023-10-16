SBI - New Moats Emerge As Game Changers: HDFC Securities
Net interest margin compression ahead as deposit repricing picks up.
HDFC Securities Institutional Equities
State Bank of India’s Common Equity Tier-I ratio has been hovering close to 10% over the past few years, which we flagged as a matter of caution, given the combination of modest return ratios (sub-1% return on asset) and a visible return of growth appetite (13% loan book compound annual growth rate).
However, in recent quarters, we have been positively surprised by the core operating profitability run rate, thanks to reflating margins and improving efficiencies as elaborated in the earlier sections.
Combined with low credit costs on the back of a benign credit cycle, SBI has shored up its CET-1 ratio organically to ~10.3%, which offers sufficient headroom for business as usual growth requirements.
We believe SBI is well on track to continue delivering a consistent 1%+ RoA on the back of a healthy credit engine riding on comfortable loan-to-deposit ratio, modest deposit mobilisation, revamp in small and medium enterprise and steady growth in retail resulting in superior net interest margins.
While there are visible signs of a near-term NIM compression on the back of lagged deposit repricing, we believe that SBI has a few levers to offset some of the NIM compression.
We raise our two-year explicit period forecasts by 6-8% each to factor in a superior asset profile and maintain 'Buy' with a revised target price of Rs 790 (earlier Rs 750; standalone bank at 1.4 times March-25 adjusted book value per share).
