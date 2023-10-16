SBI - New Moats Emerge As Game Changers: HDFC Securities

State Bank of India’s Common Equity Tier-I ratio has been hovering close to 10% over the past few years, which we flagged as a matter of caution, given the combination of modest return ratios (sub-1% return on asset) and a visible return of growth appetite (13% loan book compound annual growth rate).

However, in recent quarters, we have been positively surprised by the core operating profitability run rate, thanks to reflating margins and improving efficiencies as elaborated in the earlier sections.

Combined with low credit costs on the back of a benign credit cycle, SBI has shored up its CET-1 ratio organically to ~10.3%, which offers sufficient headroom for business as usual growth requirements.