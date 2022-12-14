SBI Life - Well Poised To Capture Growth Opportunities: Motilal Oswal
A strong agency channel in bancassurance provides it a distinct competitive advantage in distribution of its insurance products.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd. has delivered a robust new business profit growth of 26% in FY23 year-to-date, outperforming the leading private players.
We estimate SBI Life to deliver an annual premium equivalent compound annual growth rate of 26% over FY22-24, the highest in our life insurance coverage universe.
The company’s premium mix has improved with the share of annuity and protection in total NBP increasing 900 basis points over the last three years, while the mix of unit linked insurance plan/PAR has reduced. We estimate the product mix to improve further, thus keeping margins resilient.
A strong agency channel in bancassurance provides SBI Life a distinct competitive advantage in the distribution of its insurance products. Improving productivity of both these channels reinforces our faith in the long-term growth prospects of the company.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.