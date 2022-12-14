SBI Life - Well Poised To Capture Growth Opportunities: Motilal Oswal

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd. has delivered a robust new business profit growth of 26% in FY23 year-to-date, outperforming the leading private players.

We estimate SBI Life to deliver an annual premium equivalent compound annual growth rate of 26% over FY22-24, the highest in our life insurance coverage universe.

The company’s premium mix has improved with the share of annuity and protection in total NBP increasing 900 basis points over the last three years, while the mix of unit linked insurance plan/PAR has reduced. We estimate the product mix to improve further, thus keeping margins resilient.

A strong agency channel in bancassurance provides SBI Life a distinct competitive advantage in the distribution of its insurance products. Improving productivity of both these channels reinforces our faith in the long-term growth prospects of the company.