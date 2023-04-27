SBI Life Q4 Results Review - APE Growth Guidance Remains Healthy Despite High Base: Yes Securities

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd.'s calculated value of new business margin for Q4 FY23 rose 375 bps QoQ and 457 bps YoY to 31.5% (on effective tax rate basis). VNB de-growth/growth was at -4.6%/29.7% QoQ/YoY where the strong YoY growth was driven by margin expansion

New business annual premium equivalent de-growth/growth was at -16%/10.9% QoQ/YoY driven higher YoY by growth in individual savings par and non-par.

Expense ratio grew 24/36 bps QoQ/YoY to 9.4%, QoQ moved higher by growth of 26bps in opex ratio.

Our view:

Management stated that APE growth in FY24 would be in the range of 20-25% even on an elevated base of FY23. They further assured that tax deduction under section 80C is no longer a key reason for people buying insurance.

Margin has improved YoY mainly due to change in product mix, which mainly constituted a rise in the share of non-Par business. The share of unit linked insurance plan has declined from 66% in FY22 to 55% in FY23 whereas the share on non-par has increased from 29% to 39%. The rise in share of non-par was driven by the product Smart Platina Plus.

Notably, and in a departure from other listed players, retail protection de-grew 5% YoY in Q4, when certain other type of products got sold.

The rate of unwind has moved up to 8.6% in FY23. This is due to the yield curve moving and also due to the portfolio composition moving in favour of non-par, which is longer duration.