SBI Life Q4 Results Review - APE Growth Guidance Remains Healthy Despite High Base: Yes Securities
The rate of unwind has emerged as a new talking point on the embedded value walk.
Yes Securities Report
SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd.'s calculated value of new business margin for Q4 FY23 rose 375 bps QoQ and 457 bps YoY to 31.5% (on effective tax rate basis). VNB de-growth/growth was at -4.6%/29.7% QoQ/YoY where the strong YoY growth was driven by margin expansion
New business annual premium equivalent de-growth/growth was at -16%/10.9% QoQ/YoY driven higher YoY by growth in individual savings par and non-par.
Expense ratio grew 24/36 bps QoQ/YoY to 9.4%, QoQ moved higher by growth of 26bps in opex ratio.
Our view:
Management stated that APE growth in FY24 would be in the range of 20-25% even on an elevated base of FY23. They further assured that tax deduction under section 80C is no longer a key reason for people buying insurance.
Margin has improved YoY mainly due to change in product mix, which mainly constituted a rise in the share of non-Par business. The share of unit linked insurance plan has declined from 66% in FY22 to 55% in FY23 whereas the share on non-par has increased from 29% to 39%. The rise in share of non-par was driven by the product Smart Platina Plus.
Notably, and in a departure from other listed players, retail protection de-grew 5% YoY in Q4, when certain other type of products got sold.
The rate of unwind has moved up to 8.6% in FY23. This is due to the yield curve moving and also due to the portfolio composition moving in favour of non-par, which is longer duration.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
