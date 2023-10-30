SBI Life Q2 Review- Sustained 20% Operating RoEV Outlook Underlines Strong Business Strength: ICICI Securities

Overall, volume growth and margin performance remains better than peers for SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd. on the back of minimal disruption in distribution from open architecture and broad-based customer segment with low concentration of high ticket size mix.

This has enabled continuous near 20% return on embedded value for the last four years, which could lead to better valuation multiples.

SBI Life's unchanged volume guidance of 20% growth along with range bound margin of 28–30%, new product pipelines and support from operating variances should lead to continued strength in RoEV. Maintain 'Buy'.