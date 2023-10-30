SBI Life Q2 Review- Sustained 20% Operating RoEV Outlook Underlines Strong Business Strength: ICICI Securities
Retain BUY; INR 1,650 TP unchanged, based on 2.5 times FY25E EV
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Securities Report
Overall, volume growth and margin performance remains better than peers for SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd. on the back of minimal disruption in distribution from open architecture and broad-based customer segment with low concentration of high ticket size mix.
This has enabled continuous near 20% return on embedded value for the last four years, which could lead to better valuation multiples.
SBI Life's unchanged volume guidance of 20% growth along with range bound margin of 28–30%, new product pipelines and support from operating variances should lead to continued strength in RoEV. Maintain 'Buy'.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Mahanagar Gas Q2 Review - Margins Hit New Highs; Volume Ramp-Up To Strengthen Earnings: ICICI Securities
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.