SBI Life Q1 Results Review - Premium Growth Inline; VNB Margin Miss: Motilal Oswal

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd. reported a slightly muted performance in Q1 FY24. Annual premium equivalent grew 4% YoY (inline), while value of new business was flat YoY as margins contracted 290 basis points QoQ to 28.7%, due to product mix shifting towards unit linked insurance plans.

Profit after tax grew 45% YoY to Rs 3.8 billion (27% beat).

In terms of new business profit, annuity saw a healthy growth of 102% YoY, while non-par savings declined 28% YoY in Q1 FY24. Protection/ULIP segment saw modest growth of 11%/10% YoY.

We slightly lower our VNB margin estimates and expect VNB margins to remain at 29.7% in FY25.

We expect SBI Life to deliver a 20% compound annual growth rate in APE over FY23-25, thus enabling a 17% VNB CAGR.

Return on enterprise value is expected to stay at around ~22%. We reiterate our 'Buy' rating on the stock.