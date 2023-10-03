SBI - In A Sweet Spot; Stands Out Versus Peer With Stable Market Share: ICICI Securities

State Bank of India stands out versus peer public sector banks with stable market share, strong digital capabilities, strong liability, retail franchise and management depth.

We believe the bank is in sweet spot with comfortable asset quality, strong visibility of more than 15% return on equity and credit growth in-line with system.

Post recent underperformance versus peer PSU banks, the valuation differential versus peers has also narrowed.

Risk return appears attractive with the stock trading at ~1.0 times FY25E adjusted book value.

We maintain ‘Buy’ with an unchanged SoTP-based target price of Rs 730, valuing the stock at ~1.3 times FY25E core banking book and ~Rs 200 per share of subsidiaries.

Key risks are sharp moderation in growth and any spike in slippages.