SBI - Confident Of Sustaining Return Ratios: Nirmal Bang
Credit growth remains healthy and balance sheet continues to be strong.
Nirmal Bang Report
We recently hosted the management of State Bank of India, as part of our two-day investor conference to get an insight into the bank’s business outlook.
The management highlighted that the overall credit demand continues to be healthy. Further, it indicated that the bank has room for re-pricing in the Marginal Cost of Funds based Lending Rate linked products and expects net interest margin to sustain at the current level of ~3.6%.
The YONO 2.0 mobile app is expected to be launched by CY23-end and it would aid in gaining significant traction for existing as well as new-to-bank customers.
We remain positive on SBI on the back of:
healthy credit growth,
multi-year low gross non-performing asset/net non-performing asset ratios with benign credit cost guidance,
overall improvement in return on asset/return on equity at 1%/16.5% for FY23.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
