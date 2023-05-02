SBI Cards Q4 Results Review - Strong Growth In Receivables, Revolver Mix Stable: Prabhudas Lilladher
Margins stable at 11.5% versus 11.6%.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Prabhudas Lilladher Report
SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd. reported a mixed quarter with higher other income and lower operating expenses driving profit after tax beat of Rs 0.7 billion. Strong growth of 41% YoY in spends and 30% YoY in receivables are some of the positives.
SBI Cards revised their expected credit loss model resulting in additional credit costs of 20 basis points, but management expects it to moderate gradually. It also looks to add 900,000-1 million accounts on quarterly basis, going ahead.
Further, average spends of newly acquired customers stands higher in Q4 than earlier existing customers, thereby aiding growth.
Rerating can happen when revolver mix edges higher and company shows moderation in credit costs, going forward.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
SBI Cards Q4 Results Review - Growth In Spends Healthy; Margins Moderate Slightly: Motilal Oswal
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.