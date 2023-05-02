SBI Cards Q4 Results Review - Likely End Of Earnings Cut Cycle: Yes Securities
Marginally upgrade estimates; see valuation recovery lead RoA/RoE recovery.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Yes Securities Report
SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd. delivered 6% profit after tax beat on our expectation which was characterized by-
sustained significant gross card addition (up 37% YoY),
stronger spends growth (retail spends up 2% QoQ/33% YoY),
stronger receivables growth (up 5% QoQ/30% YoY) and stable mix,
resilient net interest margins with improvement in yield,
higher instance-based fees (due to application of fees on rental spends from mid-November),
higher business development income (triggering of incentive milestone due to strong spends),
material decline in cost/income ratio due to restrained opex growth (from improving cost of acquisition on blended basis), and
higher credit cost (delinquency flow from pre-pandemic book plus elevated write-off plus 20 basis points impact from expected credit loss model strengthening).
SBI Cards' annualized return on asset/return on equity for the quarter stood at 5.4%/25%.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
SBI Cards Q4 Results Review - Strong Growth In Receivables, Revolver Mix Stable: Prabhudas Lilladher
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.