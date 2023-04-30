SBI Cards Q4 Results Review - Growth In Spends Healthy; Margins Moderate Slightly: Motilal Oswal

SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd. reported a steady quarter as its pre-provision operating profit delivered a healthy beat of 10% YoY supported by higher other income even as net interest income was in line. Profit after tax grew 3% YoY to Rs 6.0 billion (8% beat) in Q4 FY23.

Margin contracted 10 basis points QoQ to 11.5% in Q4 FY23 due to lower revolver mix (24%) and a higher cost of funds. Growth in spends was healthy at 4% QoQ, with retail spends up 33% YoY while corporate spends rose 32% YoY.

Gross non-performing asset/net non-performing asset ratios expanded 13 bps/7 bps QoQ to 2.35%/0.87%. Provision coverage ratio was stable at ~64%. Return on asset/return on equity came in at 5.0%/24.6% during the quarter.

We cut our estimates slightly to factor in higher provisions. We estimate SBI Cards to deliver 28% earnings compound annual growth rate over FY23–25, leading to an RoA/ RoE of 5.9%/26.4%.