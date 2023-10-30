SBI Cards Q2 Results Review - NII, PPoP Inline; Elevated Provisioning Drags Earnings: Motilal Oswal

SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd. posted profit after tax of Rs 6.03 billion, up 15% but a 7% miss versus our expectations. Net interest income grew in line at 16% YoY; however, elevated provisions dragged earnings down.

Margin contracted 12 basis points QoQ to 11.3% amid decreasing yield as the mix of EMI and revolver stood broadly stable. Growth in spending was healthy, with retail spending up 21% YoY while corporate spending rose 55% YoY.

Gross non performing asset ratios inched up marginally by 2 basis points to 2.43%, while net non performing asset ratio was stable at 0.89%. return on asset/return on equity stood at 4.9%/22.3% during the quarter.

We cut our FY24E/25E earnings by 8%/10% to factor in lower margins and elevated credit costs. We also introduce FY26E and estimate SBI Card to deliver 35% earnings compound annual growth rate over FY24–26, following a flattish earnings growth in FY24.

Reiterate 'Buy' with a revised target price of Rs 900 (premised on 22 times September-25E earnings per share).