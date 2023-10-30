SBI Cards Q2 Results Review - Credit Cost Normalisation Elusive: Yes Securities

Our earnings estimates for SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd. undergo 5-6% cut mainly on raising of credit cost assumptions. We estimate 20%/25%/20% compound annual growth rate in CIF/spends/earnings over FY23-25.

SBI Cards trades at 5.1 times price/adjusted book value and 23 times price/earning on FY25 estimates.

While valuation is not demanding in the context of being a credit card pure-play, leading market share and good franchise growth/return on equity, it lacks triggers for re-rating.

Hence, we expect stock’s underperformance versus the sector to continue for a while and downgrade rating to 'Add' from 'Buy'.

Factors which can re-rate valuation would be-