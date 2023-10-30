SBI Cards Q2 Results Review - Credit Cost Normalisation Elusive: Yes Securities
Net interest margin could remain under pressure in near term.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Yes Securities Report
Our earnings estimates for SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd. undergo 5-6% cut mainly on raising of credit cost assumptions. We estimate 20%/25%/20% compound annual growth rate in CIF/spends/earnings over FY23-25.
SBI Cards trades at 5.1 times price/adjusted book value and 23 times price/earning on FY25 estimates.
While valuation is not demanding in the context of being a credit card pure-play, leading market share and good franchise growth/return on equity, it lacks triggers for re-rating.
Hence, we expect stock’s underperformance versus the sector to continue for a while and downgrade rating to 'Add' from 'Buy'.
Factors which can re-rate valuation would be-
uptick in spends’ market share,
normalisation of credit cost and
softening of interest rates.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Johnson Controls Q2 Results Review- Disappointing Performance With Continued Market Share Loss: Yes Securities
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.