SBI Cards Q1 Results Review - Earnings Inline; Asset Quality Stress Remains: Motilal Oswal
Revolver mix and margins stable.
Motilal Oswal Report
SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd. reported an in-line quarter with Q1 FY24 profit after tax at Rs 5.9 billion.
Pre-provision operating profit grew 17% YoY (5% beat); however, elevated provisions due to stress in CY19 sourcing vintage dragged earnings.
Margin stood broadly stable at 11.5% supported by slight increase in mix of EMI loans while revolver mix was stable. Growth in spends was healthy with retail spends up 28% YoY while corporate spends rose 10% YoY in Q1 FY24.
Gross/net non-performing asset ratios expanded 6 bp/2 bp QoQ to 2.41%/0.89%. Provision coverage ratio was stable at ~64%. Return on asset/return on equity stood at 5.1%/23.3% during the quarter.
We estimate SBI Cards to deliver 28% earnings compound annual growth rate over FY23–25, leading to an RoA/RoE of 5.5%/26.4%. Reiterate 'Buy' with a target price of Rs 970.
