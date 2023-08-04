SBFC Finance IPO - Play On Underpenetrated MSME Segment: IDBI Capital

Summary

Led by Mr. Aseem Dhruv, SBFC Finance is a a systemically important, non-deposit taking non-banking finance company offering secured micro, small and medium enterprise loans and loans against gold, with a majority of its borrowers being entrepreneurs, small business owners, self-employed individuals, salaried and working class individuals.

Among MSME-focused non-banking financial companies in India, SBFC Finance has one of the highest assets under management growth (at a compound annual growth rate of 44% FY19-FY23) and has also witnessed healthy disbursement growth, at a CAGR of 40% FY21 and FY23.

SBFC Finance has a diversified pan-India presence, with an extensive network in its target customer segment and offers products and services through 120 cities in 16 Indian states and two union territories’ spread across 152 branches.

At upper price band, IPO is priced at price/book value of 2.9 times based on FY23 with return on asset of 2.9%.

We recommend 'Subscribe' for long term.