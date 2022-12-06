Savita Oil Tech- Robust Growth Momentum Led By Healthy Volume, Product Mix: HDFC Securities Initiates Coverage

Savita Oil Technologies Ltd., is engaged in manufacturing petroleum derivatives specialty products like transformer oil, liquid paraffin, petroleum jelly, white mineral oil, automotive and other industrial lubricants.

The products manufactured have wide industrial applications in pharmaceuticals, cosmetic, plastic, power, industrial and automotive industries.

Savita Oil operates four world-class manufacturing facilities across Navi Mumbai and Mahad in Maharashtra and Silvassa in Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, with combined refining capacities of 450,000 kilolitres per annum.

With a sales volume in excess of 3,00,000 thousand litre, Savita Oil is one of the largest manufacturers of petroleum speciality oils and lubricants in India. It is the market leader in transformer oil and white oils.

The company also operates wind power plant, with a capacity of 53.80 mega watt.

Savita Oil is one of the major players in auto and industrial lubricants sector and has been in the business of manufacturing lubricants for over 58-years. It has recently tied up with Tata Motors Ltd., Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., Swaraj tractors and Aegis Logistics Ltd. for supply.

It has taken the initiative to sell farm based bio-degradable oils even though these are slightly expensive.