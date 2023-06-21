Satin Creditcare - Out Of The Woods; The Stock Seems Attractive Compared To Its Peers, Says HDFC Securities

Satin Creditcare Network Ltd. is one of the largest players in the micro finance institution industry with a wide geographical reach. Post Covid the company has seen a strong improvement in its collection efficiencies and along with write-offs, it has cleaned up its balance sheet.

After remaining cautious over the last few quarters, it has resumed its lending driving assets under management growth. Focus on secured products should reduce non-performing asset risk.

Capital raise of Rs 225 crore in Feb 2022 (shares/warrants to promoters and external investors at Rs 81.25) has provided the company with sufficient growth capital. Recoveries from written off accounts would support profit after tax growth.

The microfinance industry has witnessed strong growth and with the improving economic scenario, we expect the momentum to continue. The management has guided for AUM growth of 25% and return on asset of over 3.5% for FY24.