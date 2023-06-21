Satin Creditcare - Out Of The Woods; The Stock Seems Attractive Compared To Its Peers, Says HDFC Securities
We have valued the stock on standalone basis as the size and contribution from subsidiaries is still not meaningful.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
HDFC Securities Retail Research
Satin Creditcare Network Ltd. is one of the largest players in the micro finance institution industry with a wide geographical reach. Post Covid the company has seen a strong improvement in its collection efficiencies and along with write-offs, it has cleaned up its balance sheet.
After remaining cautious over the last few quarters, it has resumed its lending driving assets under management growth. Focus on secured products should reduce non-performing asset risk.
Capital raise of Rs 225 crore in Feb 2022 (shares/warrants to promoters and external investors at Rs 81.25) has provided the company with sufficient growth capital. Recoveries from written off accounts would support profit after tax growth.
The microfinance industry has witnessed strong growth and with the improving economic scenario, we expect the momentum to continue. The management has guided for AUM growth of 25% and return on asset of over 3.5% for FY24.
Valuation and Recommendation:
Satin Creditcare has come out of challenging times. Now with the capital adequacy in place and advances and net interest income growth looking attractive, the stock seems attractive compared to its peers.
Microfinance sector is seeing revival in growth and fall in delinquencies. Satin Creditcare currently trades at 0.7 FY25E price/adjusted book value which is attractive in our view, given the potential in the coming years.
We have valued the MFI at 0.8 times FY25E adjusted book value for a base case target of Rs 194 and 0.85 times FY25E ABV for a bull case target of Rs 207 over next two-three quarters. Investors can buy the stock at in the band of Rs 171-175 and add on dips in Rs 145-149 (0.6 times FY25E ABV).
We have valued the stock on standalone basis as the size and contribution from subsidiaries is still not meaningful.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Shriram Finance, Mahindra Finance, Cholamandalam - In The Driving Seat: Dolat Capital Initiates Coverage
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.