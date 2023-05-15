Sapphire Foods Q4 Results Review — Softer Demand Led To Weak SSSG For KFC, Pizza Hut: Centrum Broking
Persistent weakness in demand coupled with festivals (Navratri plus Ramadan) cut same-stores sales growth in Q4.
Centrum Broking Report
Sapphire Foods India Ltd.’ Q4 print was below our estimates; consolidated revenue grew at 12.8%. Ebitda declined by 1.7%, while profit after tax jumped four times due to deferred tax credit.
KFC India revenue/same-store sales growth grew at 24%/2% and Pizza Hut at up 18% with 4% decline in SSSG. Though high inflation and direct taxes impacted Sri Lanka revenues - cut by 27% with 3% decline in SSSG.
In Q4 Sapphire Foods added 16/12 stores under KFC/Pizza Hut format (total stores count KFC/Pizza Hut/Sri Lanka at 341/286/114).
Higher inflation in dairy cut Sapphire Food’s gross margin to 67.9% (-77 basis point) - KFC at 66.8% (-110 bps) and Pizza Hut at 74.3% (-30 bps). However higher employee cost (+13.1%) and other expenses (+18.5%) ensued post-Ind AS Ebitda margins at 17.5% (-257 bps).
Sapphire Foods took 3.5% price increase in KFC portfolio in April 2023 to mitigate cost push. Despite soft demand management held store expansion target with single digit SSSG led by strong menu innovation.
