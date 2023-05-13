Sapphire Foods Q4 Results Review - Challenging Times Ahead: Dolat Capital

Sapphire Foods India Ltd.’s revenue performance was in line but profitability was below our estimate. The company reported 12.8% revenue growth helped by 24/18% growth in KFC/Pizza Hut but 9% decline in Sri Lanka restricted sales growth.

Though the Sri Lanka business reported 48% growth in Srilankan rupee terms, in Indian rupee terms de-growth was 9% - dented overall performance. Also, though Sri Lanka business reported 36% Ebitda decrease in LKR terms, due to currency fluctuation, Ebitda declined by 58% in INR terms.

Sapphir Foods opened 28 new stores during Q3 (16 KFC, 12 Pizza Hut and 0 in Sri Lanka), taking the total store count to 743. The company would continue to add 130-160 stores every year going ahead with a cluster based approach and penetration strategy.

However, in case of continuous slowdown, the company would slow down store addition pace.

High inflation in key raw materials dampened gross margin by 80 basis points. Further, poor operational efficiencies resulted in Ebitda margin contraction by 260 bps. Gross margin in KFC declined by 110 bps while Pizza hut gross margin contracted by 50 bps. Gross margin are expected to remain under pressure with milk and wheat inflation.