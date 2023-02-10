Sapphire Foods Q3 Results Review - Inline Ebitda; Near-Term Demand Outlook Subdued: Motilal Oswal

Sapphire Foods Ltd.’s Q3 FY23 Ebitda was broadly in line with expectations, as a beat on Ebitda margin (19.6% versus our estimate of 19.2%) made up for a 4.5% miss on net sales.

Same store sales growth in KFC was marginally below expectations (3% versus our expectation of 5%), but Pizza Hut’s SSSG came in lower (at down 4% versus our estimate of up 2%).

However, sequentially, Sapphire Foods' gross margin increased ~70 bps and Ebitda margin increased ~130 bps, owing to easing material cost pressure in KFC.

Sri Lanka's dine-in has come back strongly, but average daily sales is stable sequentially in Indian rupee terms due to the cross-currency impact. Ebitda contribution will be ~10% in FY23 versus over 20% in FY22. While Inflation has started to ease, management expects muted demand in Sri Lanka for six-nine months.