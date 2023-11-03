Sapphire Foods Q2 Results Review - Weak Same-Store Sales Growth Continues: Motilal Oswal

Sapphire Foods India Ltd. experienced muted demand in Q2 FY24 with same store sales growth of 0%/-20% for KFC/Pizza Hut. Consolidated revenue grew 14% YoY (inline), led by 24% YoY store additions.

However, 230 basis points YoY improvement in gross margin cushioned the decline in Ebitdam (down 50 bp YoY). Ebitda increased 12% YoY (7% beat) while profit after tax declined 44% YoY during the quarter. 

The demand environment is still weak but the shift of the festive season and softening of the raw material may support the earnings. The company is cautious in expanding the Pizza Hut segment while continuing to invest in KFC.

e have factored in an Ebitda (pre India-Accounting Standard 116) - compound annual growth rate of 30% over FY23-25E led by KFC.

We reiterate our 'Buy' rating with a target price of Rs 1,670, given its long-term growth opportunity and moderate valuations versus quick service restaurant peers.