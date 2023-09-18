Sansera Engineering - Targeting 20% RoCE Amid Executing Growth Capex: ICICI Securities
Exports and aerospace growth on track as guided.
ICICI Securities Report
We interacted with the management of Sansera Engineering Ltd. to get mid-year update on its business execution and outlook ahead. Following are the key takeaways:
Revenue is on course to meet the target of ~40% growth in exports in FY24, including ~50% growth in aerospace segment;
supplies to Triumph and Harley for the newlylaunched indigenised models would add to two-wheeler segment revenue growth along with continued premiumisation of overall two-wheeler market;
Ebitdam is on track to be at 17-18% in FY24 and inch up potentially higher in FY25 driven by the rising mix of exports/aerospace;
despite capex of Rs 2.8-3 billion per annum, Sansera is confident of crossing ~20% pre-tax return on capital employed by FY25.
We retain 'Buy' on Sansera with an unchanged target price of Rs 1,133, implying 20 times FY25E earnings.
