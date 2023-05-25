Sansera Engineering Q4 Review — Business Tailwinds Are Finally In Unison: ICICI Securities
ICICI Securities Report
Sansera Engineering’s (SEL) Q4FY23 EBITDA margin at 15.3% was down ~30bps QoQ, and lower than consensus estimate of 17%, due to higher RM costs and ~100bps impact of one-time year-end adjustments including inventory provisions and customer-related costs. We believe SEL is entering a period where major business drivers in the form of domestic 2W market, exports and aerospace segment, are going to turn favourable in unison other than improved margin outlook driven by improving mix and scale.
Overall un-executed orderbook stands at Rs13.3bn with ~59% of orderbook being from tech agnostic + EV and non-auto segments. Capex for FY24 is planned at ~Rs2.50bn, mainly for projects in new orderbook for non-auto, non-ICE categories. We believe rising mix of high margin aerospace/defence business and EV along with recovery in export markets should increase EBITDA margin, asset turns and in turn RoCE for SEL, in FY24-25E to ~20% from current ~14%. We maintain BUY rating on the stock with a revised DCF-based target price of Rs1,001 (earlier: Rs939), implying 17x FY25E earnings.
