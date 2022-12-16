Sansera Engineering - All Set To Double Earnings In Two Years: ICICI Securities
Company is aiming at 15-20% revenue growth in FY23 amid strong domestic demand recovery, weak exports.
ICICI Securities Report
We interacted with Sansera Engineering Ltd.'s management to understand the outlook on its business and its plans. Following are the key takeaways:
company is aiming at 15-20% revenue growth in FY23 amidst strong domestic demand recovery, weak exports and price hikes to combat input cost inflation;
two-wheelers component operation is running at ~50% utilisation, giving scope for margin and return on capital employed recovery with the scale picking up along with raw material cost reversal;
post reaching ~Rs 900 million revenue in aerospace in FY23, Sansera Engineering would be operating at 70% utilisation and looking towards revenue of Rs 2 billion by FY25 based on orderbook visibility and new plant getting ready in FY24;
company can increase Cummins revenue 4-5 times from the current Rs 850 million per annum by opening a machining facility in the U.S., with forging and heat treatment getting done in India; capex for the U.S. expansion is likely in FY25.
