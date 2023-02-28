Sanofi India - Strong Q4 Margins; Likely To Improve Further With Mix, Productivity: Nirmal Bang

Sanofi India Ltd.’s revenue was below our estimate while margins surprised on the positive side, led by an improvement in gross margin and lower other expenditure. For Q4 CY22, revenue stood at Rs 6.7 billion (our estimate: Rs 7 billion), declining by 2.3% YoY.

Adjusted for the divested portfolio of Soframycin and Sofradex, the domestic business grew by 3.8% YoY while exports grew by 26% YoY.

Insulin and consumer healthcare segments continued to remain the key focus areas and growth drivers for the company. Gross margin improved by 300 bps YoY to 58.2% (our estimate: 57.9%), driven by change in the mix and softening raw material costs.

Consequently, Ebitda margin improved by 635 bps YoY to 24.8%. Sanofi India is looking to localise manufacturing through engagements with contract manufacturing organisations, which could further boost margins.

Adjusted profit after tax grew by 34.2% YoY to Rs 1.2 billion (our estimate: Rs 1.1 billion), mainly led by a strong operational performance and higher other income.

We remain positive about Sanofi India mainly on the back of the pure domestic play, strong balance sheet, healthy free cashflow, high return ratios and reasonable valuation.