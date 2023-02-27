Sanofi India - Strong Q4 Earnings; NLEM Uncertainties Over: Centrum Broking
Centrum Broking Report
Sanofi India Ltd.’s Q4 CY22 revenue and profit after tax came above our estimates. Revenue at Rs 5.8 billion declined by 2% YoY and 3% QoQ, due to the divestment of Universal Medicare business and two brands Soframycin plus Sofradex (part of base biz till last year).
Gross margin improvement by ~300 basis points YoY mainly driven by a favorable mix at 58.2%. Ebitda margin improved by 635 bps on YoY at 24.8% on lower overheads cost.
Furthermore, the adjusted profit after tax increased by 29% YoY to Rs 1.2 billion led by better operating performance and lower input and overheads cost.
The long overhand on the stock appears to get over as Sanofi’s largest product Lantus came under the revised list of National List of Essential Medicines, which we believe to have less incremental risk on its earnings.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
