Sanofi India Q1 Results Review - Cost Rationalisation Initiatives Drive Margins: Nirmal Bang

Sanofi India Ltd.’s Q1 CY23 results were a beat on all fronts led by growth across all segments and benefits of cost optimisations accruing to the company leading to margin improvement.

Revenue stood at Rs 7.4 billion (our estimate: Rs 7 billion), growing 4.2% YoY, despite divestment of brands. Ebitda margin improved by 370 basis points YoY to 31.2% led by company’s focus on cost rationalisation.

Adjusted profit after tax grew by 16.3% YoY to Rs 1.8 billion (our estimate: Rs 1.4 billion), mainly led by a strong operational performance and lower tax outgo. Sanofi India has also proposed demerger of its consumer healthcare business into a separate entity in the ratio of 1:1, which would further enhance its focus on both consumer and pharmaceutical business segments.

The demerger is expected to be completed by mid of 2024. The price cut in Lantus will also not impact margins due to arm's length transaction with the parent and is expected to increase volume due to increased affordability.

We remain positive about Sanofi India on the back of the pure domestic play, strong balance sheet, healthy free cashflow, high return ratios and reasonable valuation. Also, the new MD’s focused approach on limited therapies, innovation for India only, cost rationalisation and better utilization of resources are likely to improve mix and efficiency.