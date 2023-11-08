Samvat 2080: Prabhudas Lilladher Lists 6 Large Cap Stocks And 7 Mid & Small Cap Stocks To Buy This Diwali

Ahead of this Diwali, we recommend six large cap stocks and seven mid and small cap stocks which includes a leading private bank, an automobile major, a wood panel manufacturer that investors can look to Buy and get returns of up to 35%.

ICICI Bank Ltd. (Current market price: Rs 933| target price: Rs 1,280/ Market cap: Rs 6,516.0 billion)

ICICI Bank continues to deliver strong earnings driven by a beat on all parameters. Core pre-provision operating profit performance has been superior to peers as it witnessed a healthy compound annual growth rate of 22.5% over FY19-23 driven by margin increase without diluting credit standards.

Balance sheet is stronger than ever as-

share of BB & below pool has been declining (from 1.5% to 0.7% YoY) buffer provisions at 1.2% is best-in-class and CAR/CET-1 is strong at 17.6%/16.8%.

Likely core return on asset/return on equity for FY25/26E is 2.0%/17.0% (versus 1.7%/15.3% for HDFC Bank Ltd.). ICICI Bank is currently valued at 2.2 times/1.9 times on FY25/26E core adjusted book value.

Maintaining multiple at 3.0 times, our SOTP based target price is Rs 1280. Reiterate ‘Buy’.