Samvardhana Motherson - Scaling Up Inorganically And Profitably: ICICI Securities

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd. has reached an agreement to acquire 100% equity stake in SAS Autosystemtechnik GmbH from Faurecia for an enterprise value of €540 million. SAS is a leading global provider of cockpit module assemblies for cars with manufacturing facilities/offices across 12 countries with a total headcount of ~5,000.

For SAS, ~50% of its revenue comes from electric vehicle programmes and its largest customer is a leading global EV maker with other key customers being VolksWagen Group, Daimler and Stellantis.

With net revenue of ~€900 million and Ebitda margin of ~11.5% in CY22, the said deal is valued at a trailing enterprise value/Ebitd of ~5.4 times. SAS will give Samvardhana Motherson International capability for cockpit module assembly, door panels, cooling modules, front-end modules, logistics-related services for just-in-time supply-chain management, etc.

Our analysis suggests (assuming cost of debt at ~5%), post funding €540 million through fresh debt, SAS would deliver ~Rs 2.5 billion in terms of profit after tax for Samvardhana Motherson International in FY25E as against our existing FY25E profit after tax estimate of Rs 34 billion.Thus the deal will likely help Samvardhana Motherson International grow its earnings more profitably than the existing portfolio – other than giving exposure to key EV-making global original equipment manufacturers and exposure to efficient logistical management in the automotive industry.

Post the deal, we expect ‘net debt / equity’ for Samvardhana Motherson International at ~0.2 times by FY25E vs being a net-debt-free entity otherwise.