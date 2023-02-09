Samvardhana Motherson Q3 Results Review - Healthy Execution Drive Outperformance: Yes Securities

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd. Q3 FY23 reported a healthy beat of 14%/10% at revenue/Ebitda to our estimates. The underlying industry growth volumes for global light vehicles segment were at flat YoY (versus company’s revenues grew 11% QoQ).

This was led by growth across business segments such as especially in Samvardhana Motherson Reflectec /Samvardhana Motherson Peguform where revenues grew at 7.7%/8.4% QoQ in euro terms.

Further, new order wins in emerging business such as lightings, elastomers and modules should aid to the growth in base business. Company continues to gain strong traction in electric vehicles with its share in consolidated revenues at more than 6% (versus more than 5% in H1 FY23 and more than 4% in Q4 FY22).

The management indicated continued strong traction on Samvardhana Motherson Automotive Systems Group BV orderbook even in Q3 FY23 which came in healthy at €18.2 billion (up from €16.1 billion as on March 2022).